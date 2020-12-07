Surveys may shed new light on extent of SA’s Covid epidemic

Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand and the Medical Research Council (MRC), explains that with PCR testing alone we cannot fully understand the spread of the virus, nor can we compare local experience of the pandemic to that of other countries.

An antibody survey, properly conducted, can give a more accurate estimate of how many people have actually been infected. This in turn can be used to estimate the real death rate for those infected with the virus, and how far into the course of the epidemic we are.

For example, when the epidemic was first out of control earlier this year in Spain, a survey found that only 5% of the population had been infected, suggesting it would be a long time before the disease had run its course. From this survey we can also conclude that infected people in Spain at that time had a chance of somewhere between 1.1% and 1.5% of dying.

Antibodies are usually detectable in your body for a few months after you’ve recovered from a SARS-CoV-2 infection. This makes them useful for surveys trying to determine the prevalence of the disease. But if you wait too long to do the tests, the antibodies are no longer detectable, though this doesn’t mean you are no longer immune to reinfection — that’s a much more complicated story. In SA the epidemic peaked in July. It’s not clear yet if we’ve left testing too late.

Not that useful for individuals

Antibody tests are cheaper and quicker than PCR tests, but the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) withheld approval for antibody tests earlier this year.

There was a good reason for this, explains Prof Wolfgang Preiser, head of division of medical virology at Stellenbosch University. Antibody tests available at the time were not good enough — many people who would test negative would have actually had an infection, and some who would test positive for the presence of antibodies would not have been infected with Covid-19. The false positive results were of particular concern, since they might have led people to believe that they were now safe from Covid-19 infection.

Things have improved since then. Madhi, who is running the Gauteng survey, says this is based on an in-house test developed for vaccine trials. This test is more sensitive (able to detect lower antibody counts) than the commercial tests offered to consumers and used in the Cape Town survey. The test is also more specific (meaning that it is less likely to indicate that someone has been infected if they have not).

Antibody tests should not be used to deduce whether a particular patient is safe from infection or reinfection. These tests are useful to study the population, but much less useful for individuals.

This article was first published by GroundUp.