They shot my parents 11 times, says devastated Eastern Cape teen

Son tells of execution-style attack on land activists in Sakhisizwe area

09 December 2020 - 10:45 By Soyiso Maliti
Takiyana April, 66, and Nontembiso April, 56, were shot dead this week.
The murder of a couple on their Eastern Cape farm on Friday has left their teenage son devastated after he witnessed two men shooting his parents 11 times.

On Tuesday Siphamandla April, 19, relived the horror of seeing the two assailants opening fire on his father Takiyana April, 66, and mother Nontembiso, 56.

Takiyana was shot twice in the heart while his wife was shot nine times.

The brutal attack took place at Draaifontein’s Beeste Kraal farm, in the Sakhisizwe municipal area.

