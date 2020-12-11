South Africa

Woman safely rescued from roof of 19-storey high Durban Hilton hotel

11 December 2020 - 09:55
An unidentified woman stood on the edge of the 19-storey high iconic Hilton Hotel in Durban on Friday morning after what is understood to have been an emotional meltdown.
Image: Supplied

Dramatic scenes played out on the roof of the iconic Hilton Hotel in Durban on Friday morning where an unidentified woman was rescued from the top of the 19-storey high building. 

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said members of Metro Search and Rescue (SAR) attended to the scene together with local paramedics. 

“Quick action by two members from Durban Metro SAR averted a tragedy. Acting Captain Mangos and Inspector Lee Bryant calmed the situation.”

Sewpersad said the woman, who was visibly distressed, was stabilised and was transported to hospital by a private ambulance service. 

Details leading up to the incident are unknown at this stage. 

TimesLIVE

