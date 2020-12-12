South Africa

Report extortion, Western Cape safety MEC Albert Fritz urges residents

12 December 2020 - 11:03
Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has urged residents to report extortion.
Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has urged residents to report extortion.
Image: Western Cape government

Western Cape MEC for community safety Albert Fritz has urged communities to report extortion to the police.

The Cape Town metro has experienced a wave of extortion recently. Formal businesses in the city CBD and women selling chicken trotters in Khayelitsha have not been spared.

Fritz made the call to mark international anti-corruption day. He said he was pleased with the work of a priority committee on organised crime and extortion. The multisectoral committee was convened for the first time by police minister Bheki Cele on November 13.

EDITORIAL | A toxic cocktail of gangs, cops and politics sweeps across the Cape Flats

With new provincial commissioner cam high hopes, but nearly a year on, the situation has merely worsened
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

The committee meets “on a weekly basis and numerous operations are being carried out with dedicated resources being made available to focus on extortion-related cases”, said Fritz.

“Various sectors have opened cases which will be tracked by the department of community safety. Additionally, the National Prosecuting Authority has indicated that they are prioritising these cases for prosecution.”

Fritz said extortion has to be stopped to restore the economic wellbeing of communities.

“I encourage members of the public to open cases to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book and that the dignity and economic wellbeing of our communities is restored,” he said.

“Anyone with information on extortion in the province, or who has been approached to pay protection fees, can anonymously report this to the police, on the SAPS extortion hotline by calling 021-466-0011. We must ensure that these cases are reported so that SAPS can investigate.

Nafiz Modack's right-hand man stabbed and shot after bar brawl

Alleged underworld figure Jacques Cronje, right-hand man of alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, was stabbed and shot in the face on Friday night in ...
News
2 days ago

“I welcome the transversal manner in which SAPS, City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government are working together to address the spates of organised crime and extortion that have been reported in recent weeks.

“Too many of our small businesses and citizens have expressed concern, from our CBD to our peri-urban communities, on this matter and we must take every step possible to stop it.”

Fritz said extortion rackets should be stopped as they threated the economy in the province.

Jackson Mthembu promises justice for Gugulethu murder victims - 'those arrested will be brought to book'

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu says the cabinet condemns the Gugulethu killings.
Politics
1 month ago

“We cannot sit idly and allow criminal syndicates and racketeers to threaten business in our province, particularly as we approach the festive season and try to revive our economy.

“Reports have shown that gangs are targeting our community members, transport services, local businesses, early childhood development centres, and even government officials. The threat of extortion is a threat to the state and its institutions. It is simply unacceptable and each of us has a duty to put a stop to it.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

KZN cops in court for extorting R3,000 from man during cigarette ban

A warrant officer and two police constables who accused a resident of selling cigarettes when this was banned under lockdown - and then allegedly ...
News
1 month ago

‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting

Seven people were killed and two others were injured in a house on Monday
News
1 month ago

Police constable faces murder charge after 'demanding protection money'

A police constable who allegedly demanded "protection money" from a shopowner appeared in court on Monday on charges of murder and extortion.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Cop and husband get R15,000 bail each in Bushiri-linked corruption case South Africa
  2. Matric’s plight: I want to say ‘I do’, not rewrite maths and physics papers News
  3. What it could cost you for a 'face-to-face' with fugitive Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'I lock out any vaccine that is of the devil': Mogoeng's vaccine prayer ... South Africa
  5. Woman safely rescued from roof of 19-storey high Durban Hilton hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X