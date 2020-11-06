Jackson Mthembu promises justice for Gugulethu murder victims - 'those arrested will be brought to book'

The minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has assured South Africans that law enforcement will work around the clock to ensure the arrests of criminals responsible for the killings of at least seven people in a shooting in Gugulethu, Western Cape, this week.

Mthembu was addressing the media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that police, working with the communities and our law enforcement authorities, will ensure that those involved in these criminal acts are arrested and face the full might of the law,” he said.

Reports this week claimed that seven people were gunned down in a house in NY 78 Gugulethu on Monday afternoon by unknown gunmen. One of the victims is a woman alleged to be a drug dealer. According to the Sunday Times Daily, the woman is believed to have withheld money from an extortion gang.

A source said two women escaped the shooting by hiding in a closet.

“Preliminary reports indicate that three women and four men between the ages of 30 and 40 were shot and killed by unknown gunmen at NY 78 in Gugulethu. Two other victims were injured and taken to a medical facility,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

The minister further condemned the shootings of and killings of police officers, saying that is an attack on the state and democracy.

“Cabinet condemns the senseless and callous killings of police officers who have dedicated their lives to serve and protect all of us. The killing and attacks on police officers is a direct attack on the rule of law and the constitution of the republic of SA,” Mthembu said.

A 30-year old Gauteng traffic police officer is recovering in hospital after he was shot by a motorist who skipped a red light in Alberton in October. The department said the officer was shot twice and that an attempted murder docket had been opened.