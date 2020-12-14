Med student Taz Emeran heads to the Covid-19 frontline after SA helps settle her R470k student debt

Mumtaaz "Taz" Emeran, the Wits University medical student who received more than R471,000 in donations from South Africans to help her cover her debt, says she is honoured to be one of the medical doctors who will serve SA during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, Emeran witnessed history when South Africans helped her clear her student debt in 24 hours after she posted a video on Instagram asking for help. She had been informed by the university that she would not graduate unless she settled the debt.

She explained that she had funded her studies for the first three years before a sponsor offered to help her pay her fees. The sponsor allegedly never paid, leaving her hundreds of thousands of rand in arrears.

“I finished my last medical exam yesterday [Monday] and thought I'd be excited, over the moon, but then I got a message from my faculty stating I will not graduate if I have historical debt. If it's not settled by December 9, my name will be removed from the graduation list. If you know anyone or are able to contribute anything, I'd really appreciate it,” Emeran said at the time.

She will now receive her medical degree and is due to start her internship at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in January.