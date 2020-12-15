'He's coming back for Christmas': SA reacts to Malawi government signing papers for Bushiris' extradition
Controversial self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have once again dominated social media after reports that the Malawian high court was granted authority to issue a warrant of arrest for the couple's arrest so that they can be extradited to SA.
The extradition of the couple has been long-awaited since they flouted their bail conditions and escaped to their home country under mysterious circumstances last month.
On Monday, TimesLIVE reported that Malawi's attorney-general, Chikosa Silungwe, gave the Malawian high court permission to issue a warrant for the arrest of the fugitives so they can face criminal charges in SA relating to a R100m “investment scheme.”
Malawi’s minister of information Gospel Kazako said the papers have been signed for the extradition of the couple, though it remains unclear when the court will hear the matter on the issuing of the arrest warrant.
Many said they are hopeful that the couple will be extradited to face their charges, while others have little faith that they will be held accountable.
Some mocked Bushiri's supporters, saying they will be pleased to have their “Papa” back in the country.
Here are some of the reactions:
#Bushiri coming back to South Africa for #Christmas pic.twitter.com/57nI75YnHX— Thulani Ndaba (@tndaba) December 14, 2020
Bushiri extradition papers signed now. Tomorrow’s news headline: Bushiri flee to Zimbabwe 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1HsTyDsFbL— Commant Cancel (@Afriforeal2) December 14, 2020
Papa's hustle is on another level... Milk them papa milk them... #Bushiri pic.twitter.com/Qyt8XVbQEi— Nkosana (@realsanzaman99) December 14, 2020
Please wake me up whenever he's back🥴🥴#Bushiri pic.twitter.com/LBDBBNM3JK— @lindelani_weza (@lindelani_weza) December 14, 2020
At least his followers now have their Papa back 😂 #Bushiri pic.twitter.com/tPbBt9YMm0— Muziwandile Sebastian (@KayMuziwandile) December 14, 2020
It's gonna be a greeeeeeaaaaat Christmas at Kgosi Mampuru Prison 🤣🤣#Bushiri pic.twitter.com/EuDhWHCqc4— Obed Makwela (@mavusana_01) December 14, 2020
I will reserve my comment until he is in a jail in SA. #Bushiri pic.twitter.com/R5wEd53yZl— vusi sibiya (@sibiyavt) December 15, 2020
Now that his SA glow is gone & looks broke, he's no use to them. Let him come face the music 🤣🤣#Bushiri pic.twitter.com/zVtqin1CQk— Buhle (@Mabongilesi) December 14, 2020
So #Bushiri 31st of December cross over will not happen in the country since it looks like he might be back by that time 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/meKvl0IfVI— Mr Phakathi (@NandePhakath) December 14, 2020
Those who made passports for the new year crossover in Malawi should not regret. It's a good thing to have a passport #Bushiri pic.twitter.com/nQnK2GWf1V— BBK light (@BBK_363) December 14, 2020