South Africa

'He's coming back for Christmas': SA reacts to Malawi government signing papers for Bushiris' extradition

15 December 2020 - 10:30
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary could be returning to SA.
Image: Alon Skuy/Sunday Times

Controversial self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have once again dominated social media after reports that the Malawian high court was granted authority to issue a warrant of arrest for the couple's arrest so that they can be extradited to SA.

The extradition of the couple has been long-awaited since they flouted their bail conditions and escaped to their home country under mysterious circumstances last month.

On Monday, TimesLIVE reported that Malawi's attorney-general, Chikosa Silungwe, gave the Malawian high court permission to issue a warrant for the arrest of the fugitives so they can face criminal charges in SA relating to a R100m “investment scheme.”

Malawi’s minister of information Gospel Kazako said the papers have been signed for the extradition of the couple, though it remains unclear when the court will hear the matter on the issuing of the arrest warrant.

Many said they are hopeful that the couple will be extradited to face their charges, while others have little faith that they will be held accountable.

Some mocked Bushiri's supporters, saying they will be pleased to have their “Papa” back in the country.

Here are some of the reactions:

