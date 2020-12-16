COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Should COVID cancel Christmas? UK says it is a personal decision

December 16 2020 - 11:38

Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over Covid safety

Tom Cruise let rip over an apparent breach of Covid-19 safety protocols on the London set of the new “Mission: Impossible” movie, telling crew members they would be fired if they don't obey the rules, Britain's Sun newspaper reported.

In expletive-filled remarks captured on audio tape obtained by The Sun, the star and producer of the action film yelled at the crew about lapses of social distancing and other rules that allow movies to be made during the coronavirus pandemic.

A source close to the production said the tape was authentic. Cruise's representative declined to comment.