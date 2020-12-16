COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Should COVID cancel Christmas? UK says it is a personal decision
December 16 2020 - 11:41
Covid-19 beach ban: holiday bookings cancelled, coastal towns reeling
Coastal towns identified as Covid-19 hotspots on the Garden Route and in the Eastern Cape are reeling as tourists cancel holiday bookings after the closure of popular beaches.
The impact of the beach ban is anticipated to run into hundreds of millions of rand due to the cancellation of accommodation bookings which could lead to more job losses and businesses closing.
December 16 2020 - 11:38
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over Covid safety
Tom Cruise let rip over an apparent breach of Covid-19 safety protocols on the London set of the new “Mission: Impossible” movie, telling crew members they would be fired if they don't obey the rules, Britain's Sun newspaper reported.
In expletive-filled remarks captured on audio tape obtained by The Sun, the star and producer of the action film yelled at the crew about lapses of social distancing and other rules that allow movies to be made during the coronavirus pandemic.
A source close to the production said the tape was authentic. Cruise's representative declined to comment.
December 16 2020 - 09:33
Should Covid-19 cancel Christmas? UK says it is a personal decision
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government thinks people should make their own personal decision about gathering for Christmas but they should also consider the Covid-19 risks to the vulnerable, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said.
The government came under pressure on Tuesday to revise its plan to relax Covid-19 restrictions for five days around Christmas, with two influential medical journals making a rare joint appeal for the policy to be scrapped.
Reuters