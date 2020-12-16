Covid-19 beach ban: holiday bookings cancelled, coastal towns reeling

The Plettenberg Bay Tourism Association was in a “complete state of shock” after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement about the closure of all Garden Route beaches between December 15 and January 3.

“By closing the beaches and thereby compelling residents and visitors to restrict their activities to the town and other areas there is a risk of overcrowding in other areas such as restaurants and shops and an increased propensity to cause spread in other areas which are of concern,” said Butterworth.

Plett Tourism supports the closure of beaches on December 16 and 25 and January 1 — when people gather in numbers over the festive season.

The DA has given Ramaphosa until 5pm on Wednesday to provide reasons for the closure of beaches along the Garden Route — “failing which, we will approach the courts for urgent relief,” said party leader John Steenhuisen.

Butterworth said Durban — where beaches will only close on peak days — had 200km of beaches, with some located adjacent to a big city, that were inherently overcrowded. “Plettenberg Bay has 20km of widely spread unspoilt beach. If Durban beaches can remain open, common sense would suggest that a small beach town would be less of a threat and should stay open. Durban tourism statistics for 2019 show that more than 314,000 tourists arrived in December. Plettenberg Bay welcomes approximately 35,000 tourists.”

Garden Route mayor Memory Booysen told eNCA on Wednesday the beach ban was unfair.

“We did not get what we asked for. We hosted the national minister to deal with the spike and with our readiness as the Garden Route. In that meeting there were five municipalities present. None of the municipalities asked for the beaches to be closed.”