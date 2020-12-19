South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | More than 116,000 people admitted to SA hospitals with Covid-19 since March

19 December 2020 - 09:24 By TimesLIVE
December 19 2020 - 09:40

The National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) revealed on Saturday that 116,325 people were admitted to hospitals in the country after testing positive for Covid-19 between March 5 2020 and December 12 2020.

It also said 20,242 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the same period from 618 health facilities across the country.

December 19 2020 - 09:25

Fire in hospital kills 8 people in southeast Turkey - governor

A fire in a private hospital's COVID-19 intensive care unit killed eight people, the governor's office in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep said on Saturday.

The fire was caused by the explosion of an oxygen ventilator, the office said in a statement, adding that 11 other patients receiving treatment in the unit were transferred to nearby hospitals.

-REUTERS

