COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | More than 116,000 people admitted to SA hospitals with Covid-19 since March

December 19 2020 - 09:40

More than 116,000 people admitted to SA hospitals with Covid-19 since March

The National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) revealed on Saturday that 116,325 people were admitted to hospitals in the country after testing positive for Covid-19 between March 5 2020 and December 12 2020.

It also said 20,242 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the same period from 618 health facilities across the country.