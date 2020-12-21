A year in review: Nick Bester looks back at traumatic mountain trail attack

Comrades legend Nick Bester is still on the mend after he was attacked while out on a training run in the Magalies mountains in August that left him in ICU with multiple injuries.

In an Instagram post, Bester's son Shaun-Nick said his father was beaten with rocks by attackers, stripped, tied up and left on a mountain.

“He managed to escape down the mountain by sliding on his back until he was right against someone’s fence,” Shaun-Nick added.

He was taken to hospital where he was placed in ICU, before recovering in high care and then at home.

The attack sent shock waves across Mzansi, with many offering prayers and well wishes for his recovery.

Reflecting on the incident, Bester said he thought his attackers were going to kill him.

“It was so severe, they broke my ribs. They tied my hands together. It was brutal. You could see they wanted to kill me., I don’t know why they didn’t. I’m just lucky. They took my wedding ring. They wanted to cut my finger off and I said 'no, no, I’ll help you', so I had to use my own saliva to make it easier for them to take it off,” he told TimesLIVE.

He said that he had been playing music on his phone while running and had not noticed the men behind him until it was too late.

“I was happy, playing music with my phone. I was looking ahead and never checked my back. I think they saw me and attacked me from behind. When I looked behind, it was too late.

“They jumped on me with knives, kicked me, hit me with rocks several times. In all this, I had my gun with me, which was no use because it was in front of me in a goody bag so I couldn’t get it out.