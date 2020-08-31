Nick Bester's family living in fear as running legend moved out of ICU

During the ordeal he was stripped and assaulted, and had his hands bound behind his back. He escaped down a mountain by sliding on his back until he reached someone's house and got help.

The incident has left the family traumatised.

“It’s horrible. We’re all struggling to deal with it. My mother was shocked and could not even think properly hours after it had happened,” said Shaun-Nick.

Shaun-Nick, who is also an outdoor sportsman, said he now feared for his life.

“It makes me reluctant to go out there,” he said.

While the family tried to make sense of the ordeal, Shaun-Nick said they suspected his father was being followed and his attackers had an idea of his routine. It was not the first time Bester has been attacked and robbed. He was robbed of his bicycle 10 years ago, about 2km from his house.

The organisers of the BrightRock Battle of the Sports condemned the attack on Bester, who they said was one of their sporting heroes.

“We are absolutely shocked by the news of this assault and the sheer unnecessary brutality of the attack,” said BrightRock deputy CEO Suzanne Stevens.

“We are in constant contact with his team manager Bruce Fordyce and are awaiting further updates on the severity of his injuries. The ... team is fully behind him and wishes him a full recovery.”