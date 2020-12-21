Parents worry about children's social media habits during pandemic

Overuse of social media and internet safety were among the top five concerns shared by black, white and Hispanic parents in a new US study released on Monday.

Nearly half the black and Hispanic respondents also felt Covid-19 was a “big problem”, ranking it among their top 10, the national poll conducted by C.S. Mott Children's Hospital found.

Racism was the number one health concern among black parents, ahead of Covid-19 in second place.

White parents did not flag racism or Covid-19 in their top 10, while Hispanic parents ranked racism at number six and Covid-19 at number eight.

Covid-19 has affected African-American and Hispanic communities in the US disproportionately, with unequal access to health care contributing to more illness and death among them.