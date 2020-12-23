President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Siraj Desai as legal services ombud

Recently retired judge Sirajudien Desai has been mandated to investigate complaints, alleged maladministration and actions which may affect the integrity of the legal profession.

His appointment as legal services ombud was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Following discussions with justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, the president has appointed justice Desai to advance and safeguard the integrity of the legal profession in the country," his office said.

Ramaphosa said: “Judge Desai has devoted the greater part of his life to serving the nation as a judge and I am confident he will take the legal profession to new heights by ensuring those in the profession meet the ethical standards required in a legal system that serves all South Africans with fairness and dignity within the rule of law.”

The appointment is for a term of seven years.

