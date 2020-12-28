Alleged gunman in taxi killing arrested after shoot-out with police

Four people died after the taxi in which they were travelling near Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, came under fire at about 2.30am on Sunday.

Provincial police said the taxi with 13 passengers was fired at by unknown suspects while travelling in the Cacaneni area in Ekombe.

“Four people aged between 24 and 56 were declared dead at the scene. One passenger was injured while others escaped unharmed. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation by Ekombe police,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

She said police followed up on information regarding the suspects involved, and their vehicle was spotted in the Kwahhoshi area in Babanango.

“Upon approaching the suspects, the police were met with a hail of bullets and a shoot-out ensued. During the crossfire, police managed arrested a 40-year-old suspect. The suspect was found in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

The other two suspects managed to flee the scene.

Mbele said police also seized the vehicle allegedly used in the shooting.

The suspect is due to appear in the Babanango magistrate's court on Monday on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, murder and attempted murder.

