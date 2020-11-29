Cape Town CBD turns into wild west as taxi turf war breaks out

The dispute that turned the city into a battle ground appears to be over lucrative long distance taxi routes

Last week gunmen believed to be from rival taxi associations were exchanging gunfire in the Cape Town CBD; this week they will be sharing a court bench when they apply for bail.



Monday started with a shooting in the Cape Town CBD during the day, injuring seven people, and ended with what is believed to have been a retaliation in the evening at the Nyanga taxi terminus. ..