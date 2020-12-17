Cape businesses live in terror of their ‘protectors’
A ruthless extortion racket has taken root, and the gangs are becoming more efficient by the day
17 December 2020 - 20:25
I flip television channels a lot since Covid-19 forced me to work from home. And I believe I have heard numerous experts waxing lyrical about informal businesses being key to the survival of SA’s economy.
I am sure I have heard them underlining the need to support local entrepreneurs to ensure their survival post Covid-19. As if the destruction caused by Covid-19 was not enough, Western Cape informal traders have been hit by another pandemic whose diagnosis eludes the economic whizzes...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.