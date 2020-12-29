From food parcels to raising funds: seven times Rachel & Siya Kolisi helped SA in times of need

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel showed the country this year that ubuntu goes a long way.

Through the Kolisi Foundation, the pair has been lending a hand to those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past few months, the foundation has provided food to those affected the most by the pandemic and raised funds for a paralysed Cape Town teen.

Here is what the foundation has been up to this year:

Donating PPE

In March, the Rugby World Cup-winning captain provided face masks‚ hand sanitisers and goggles to the Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth and the Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town. The Kolisi Foundation announced that it would supply more than 4‚000 litres of hand sanitiser‚ 400 pairs of reusable goggles‚ and face shields.

“We all have a role to play. For some of us that is to stay at home right now and for [others], we can do a bit more than that. That is to offer resources and help out any way we can,” said the foundation.