Siya Kolisi shares a meal with Joe Slovo children, reflects on his childhood

11 June 2020 - 09:31 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Siya Kolisi has been helping communities in need through his foundation during the lockdown.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has not only donated food parcels and other essentials during lockdown as part of an initiative by the Kolisi Foundation - when he gets a chance, he also spends time with those he helps. 

He recently had lunch at Lungi's Soup Kitchen in Joe Slovo, Cape Town, where more than 585 children and elderly are provided with one meal a day. The foundation spent a day at the soup kitchen and spoiled the young and old, helping provide nutritious food and ice cream.

The role of soup kitchens and the women behind them is close to Kolisi's heart. He recently opened up about how, as a child, he would beg for food from his neighbours to help feed his family.

He says he would have appreciated Lungi's contribution at the time.

Full tummies and Ice-cream delight at Lungi’s Kitchen. The Kolisi Foundation team lend a helping hand to Lungi’s Soup Kitchen in Jo Slovo yesterday. After the meal, @gelatomaniact made sure there were heart-warming cold joy treats added to the day. The best time for ice cream is always! A shout-out to Lungi who has been supporting children and elders long before the Covid time and now providing a hearty meal to more than 585 children and elders a day with the food support provided by the Kolisi Foundation. Our hope for after the pandemic, is to see continuous support for all of the people that have been running soup kitchens long before the lockdown, and more so during the Covid-19 time. To see light shined on the work that they are doing in and for their communities. Photo credits – @blackbeanproductions & @garyvanwykphotography

