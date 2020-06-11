Siya Kolisi shares a meal with Joe Slovo children, reflects on his childhood

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has not only donated food parcels and other essentials during lockdown as part of an initiative by the Kolisi Foundation - when he gets a chance, he also spends time with those he helps.

He recently had lunch at Lungi's Soup Kitchen in Joe Slovo, Cape Town, where more than 585 children and elderly are provided with one meal a day. The foundation spent a day at the soup kitchen and spoiled the young and old, helping provide nutritious food and ice cream.

The role of soup kitchens and the women behind them is close to Kolisi's heart. He recently opened up about how, as a child, he would beg for food from his neighbours to help feed his family.

He says he would have appreciated Lungi's contribution at the time.