OBITUARY | 'A baobab has fallen': Family pays tribute to Nokuthula Sikhakhane

Nokuthula “Matu” Sikhakhane was “the epitome of a complete revolutionary, very humble and feisty against any injustice”.

In particular, she “hated violence against women and children and fought for their rights”.

This is how the family of the late Sikhakhane — who was an adviser to the Gauteng premier's office — paid tribute to the 54-year-old this week.

Sikhakhane died of Covid-19 related complications last week, the premier's office said.