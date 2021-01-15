Chances slim that private schools can reopen earlier than public schools

It appears unlikely private schools will be allowed to open earlier than public schools, as was the case last year.

On Friday, deputy basic education minister Reginah Mhaule said schools that were scheduled to reopen on January 27 will open on February 15.

“We are one country and even if you are an independent school, you are a school. They operate within the same community and same society in the Republic of SA. We cannot treat some as if they live somewhere we don’t know,” Mhaule said.

“It’s not a matter of punishing anybody. It’s a matter of taking care of the lives of South Africans. We are taking care of the lives of teachers, non-teaching staff and pupils. It’s not a punishment or holding anyone to ransom that you cannot go to school.”

Mzwandile Matthews, an adviser to the department, said they had consulted the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (Isasa) and the National Alliance of Independent School Associations (Naisa) about the delayed reopening of schools.

“The determination made was that both Naisa and Isasa will persuade the schools that have reopened to follow the reopening protocols. The ones that have not yet opened will be persuaded to consider delaying the reopening. Unfortunately we can’t direct them. We are expecting they will consider opening and closing as stated by the deputy minister.”