South Africa

Hijacker dies after Porsche driver opens fire

15 January 2021 - 11:59
A man died soon after the driver of a vehicle shot him during an alleged attempted hijacking.
A man allegedly attempting to hijack a Porsche Cayenne died in a shooting on Old Johannesburg Road near the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria on Thursday.

The dead man is believed to be about 30 years old.

Police spokesperson Capt Augustinah Selepe said the police are investigating a case of murder and attempted hijacking.

“It is alleged five suspects driving a red Toyota double cab blocked a grey Porsche Cayenne. Suspects approached the driver of the Porsche and he immediately took out his firearm and shot one suspect. The other suspects drove off,” she said. 

Selepe said the suspect’s firearm and ammunition were discovered on the scene. The firearm will be taken for ballistic tests to ascertain whether it was previously used in serious crimes.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the man was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

“ER24 paramedics, police and private security services arrived at the scene at 6.38pm. The man was found lying in the road in a very critical condition after suffering gunshot wounds. His condition deteriorated rapidly and he died.”

Police have requested members of the public with information that can assist in the arrest of the suspects to come forward and contact police. 

