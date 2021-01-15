Last days of an angry and wounded president, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Donald Trump has lost his PGA and the outgoing US president is apoplectic.

By stripping the PGA championship from one of his top golf clubs, Bedminster in New Jersey, as retribution for his role in last week’s bloody right-wing insurrection in Washington DC, the Professional Golfing Association has dealt the Trump Organisation a financial blow worth millions of dollars. And as we know, writes Arrie Rossouw in the new issue of Vrye Weekblad, putting a hole in Trump’s personal pocket is akin to plunging a dagger in his heart, and a transgression he will never forget.

Rubbing salt in his wounds is an announcement by New York City that it will end the Trump Organisation’s $18m (R272m) contract to operate the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, the Central Park Carousel and the Wollman and Lasker ice-skating rinks in the city. It is this sort of cash flow that the Trumps will be counting on to survive.

