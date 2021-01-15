South Africa

This dad’s response to Covid-19 conspiracy theories in a WhatsApp group chat is everything

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
15 January 2021 - 13:00
A father asked to be removed from a family WhatsApp when he grew tired of Covid-19 conspiracy theories.
Image: Brent Lewin

One Twitter user’s father had a whole family WhatsApp group shaking recently when he launched into a rant against “anti-vaccine propaganda” being spread on the platform.

User iDeserveABells shared a series of tweets on Thursday explaining how his family group had been hit with several messages, videos and articles warning against the Covid-19 vaccine.

His father, gatvol of all the messages, decided to leave the group - but not before he let everyone know exactly what he thought of their theories.

“I want my name to be removed from this group chat WhatsApp for the simple reason that now it is a channel that spreads false and very dangerous rumours and conspiracy theories that only very stupid [people] can really believe,” he wrote, again adding he wanted his name removed from the “charade of unfounded conspiracy theories”.

The user shared a screenshot of the message, and drew thousands of reactions.

He also shared the “aftermath” of his father’s message, with relatives allegedly claiming he should be added back so he can “apologise and we can delete him respectively and temporarily [sic]”.

The comments section was filled with people sharing their own struggles with conspiracy theories in group chats. While others were just here for the shade in malume’s “sermon”.

Here are some of the reactions:

