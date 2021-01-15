Unions give deadline for management teams to return to school a 'fail' mark

Teacher unions are outraged by the department of basic education’s decision to get school management teams (SMTs) and teachers to return to school weeks before pupils arrive.

On Friday, deputy basic education minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule announced that schools, which were scheduled to reopen on January 27, will reopen on February 15 because of the increase in Covid-19 infections.

She said school management teams (SMTs) will have to report for duty on January 25 and teachers on February 1.

According to the original arrangement for the reopening on January 27, SMTs were due on January 20, a week before schools reopened, while teachers were due back two days prior.

Mhaule said she could not say whether the department will consider a further delay to the reopening of schools.

“When we get a report that things have changed in the country, you cannot say we open by hook or by crook. But if we are able to manage and stabilise infections, then we will be able to open the schools,” she said.