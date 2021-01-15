'Is it safe to chow the back-to-school money now?' - SA finds the funny side of school reopening delay
Twitter is flooded with hilarious reactions after the announcement by the basic education department on Friday that the reopening of schools was delayed by two weeks.
“Tom and Jerry and Mr Bean seasons extended till 15 February,” one Twitter user shared, while others joked that 2021 already feels like a repeat of 2020.
Deputy basic education minister Dr Makgabo Reginah Mhaule told a media briefing the decision was influenced by an increase in Covid-19 infections.
Mhaule said the decision received the support of various education stakeholders that were involved during the consultations.
“The Covid-19 infection rate has increased and more people are getting infected by the virus. We are seeing more deaths, to the extent that almost everybody knows somebody who has been affected by it. In some instances, Covid-19 has wiped out entire families. It has left devastation in its wake and for many people, their circumstances have changed for the worse forever,” said Mhaule.
Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted at an announcement from the department of education, saying there were concerns about reopening schools at the height of Covid-19 infections.
“As schools and other educational institutions prepare to begin the new academic year, there is understandable concern about whether this is advisable in the midst of a second wave of infections,” said Ramaphosa.
Mhaule said private schools were also asked to postpone their reopening to a later date.
School management, teachers and pupils will reopen in a phased approach. For public and private schools which follow the same calendar, changes are as follows:
- school management teams will report for duty on January 25;
- teachers will follow on February 1; and
- pupils will return on February 15.
Here are some of the reactions to the delay:
Y'all are stuck with the Peppa pig gang for yet another month🤣🤣😂😂.— Fanny-ZN 🇿🇦 (@fanny_miz) January 15, 2021
Awu sukanini madoda the Masha and the bear gang.#schoolsreopening pic.twitter.com/OWmz2htnz3
I think I’m safe to chow the back2school money #schoolsreopening pic.twitter.com/WwNI8cCKP5— Hlubikazi 👑 (@EBambo_R) January 15, 2021
'Tom and Jerry' and 'Mr Bean' seasons extended till 15th of February 😭😭#schoolsreopening pic.twitter.com/LihttFiObY— Mjolo-The-Pandemic (@thirstysphe) January 15, 2021
Masha And The Bear season extended. #schoolsreopening pic.twitter.com/HLxCwRpadl— B'suku obuthathu✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 (@Sandile_thunder) January 15, 2021
The way you feel about your kids Being at home how do you think the teachers feel? They're just as tired of your kids as you are. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #schoolsreopening pic.twitter.com/e5wmsXKzDO— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) January 15, 2021
We are Going To Pay School Fee for January....?— Phineas Tlhabane🇿🇦 (@PhineasTlhaban2) January 15, 2021
#schoolsreopening pic.twitter.com/QlnVR4q72w
Another month with bundle of joys, so it’s 2020 2.0 vele #schoolsreopening pic.twitter.com/Em6mEbKx5V— Ntando (@Just_Nandos) January 15, 2021
So I'll be watching Peppa pig season 2 until 15 February #schoolsreopening pic.twitter.com/bHYEnJV2BI— The Finn (@the_fiendsa) January 15, 2021
Parents are tired of their Kids eating every 2 minutes. #schoolsreopening pic.twitter.com/boTkmBMaSU— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) January 15, 2021