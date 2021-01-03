News

State capture inquiry

Zondo still awaits biggest names to appear at state capture inquiry in 2021

Ramaphosa likely to testify, but Zuma might escape grilling

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
03 January 2021 - 00:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of the main witnesses scheduled to appear at the Zondo commission before it wraps up the hearing of oral evidence in March.

Ramaphosa was deputy president for the second term of former president Jacob Zuma’s nine-year tenure, a period when state capture activities and corruption in the public sector were rife. ..

