Trailer hire companies not liable for clients' offences, appeal court rules

Trailer hire companies have heaved a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) confirmed that they are not liable for traffic offences committed by their clients.

The minister of transport has been embroiled in a protracted legal battle with Brackenfell Trailer Hire, a Cape Town company owned by Pascal Sprague and Gerhardus Odendal.

Sprague had been unable to renew her driver’s licence for three years when she and Odendal sued the minister, the City of Cape Town and the director of public prosecutions in the high court in Cape Town.

At the time, Sprague said the city refused to renew the licence discs for some of her trailers because of the outstanding fines, and she could not renew her driver's licence.