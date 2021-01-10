Growing crisis as border posts buckle

SA’s land borders are being swamped and thousands of people are streaming into the country illegally as the government ramps up Covid-19 testing protocols for travellers — prompting the farming and transport industries to warn of a dire crisis.



As millions of migrant workers and South African holidaymakers return home, immigration officials have been caught on the backfoot, with passenger and vehicle queues on the Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Eswatini sides of their borders with SA stretching for up to 7km...