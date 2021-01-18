IN FULL | Sanef welcomes launch of media ethics and credibility report

Today the panel led by retired judge Kathleen Satchwell released the report of the commission of inquiry into ethical challenges facing South African journalism and officially handed it over to the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef).

The report by Satchwell and fellow panel members – veteran journalist and author Rich Mkhondo and award-winning journalist and former Fulbright Hubert H Humphrey Fellow Nikiwe Bikitsha - was commissioned by Sanef in June 2019.

The inquiry was proactively set up after the events surrounding the publication and subsequent retraction of a series of stories by the Sunday Times between 2011 and 2016, and public debates about reporting and processes followed in newsrooms across the country. The terms of reference of the inquiry were to look at possibilities of ethical lapses within the industry and to find solutions to enhance quality, ethical journalism.

While South African journalism has been lauded for courageous, investigative work that has helped advance our democracy, as Sanef we believe the media must continuously introspect to strengthen the relationship of trust with the public we serve and ensure accountability.

The terms of reference included a review of the systemic problems that could be impeding ethical conduct across the media landscape.