Poor forced to pay R120 to access R350 social grant

A R120 chunk of the R350 Nomangesi Ndwayana and Nandile Ngemntu will each receive from the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant will go to pay the driver who transported them 50km from Peddie to Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape, to queue outside the post office.

The two travelled 50km from their village, arriving at 3am, only to find people already queuing.

“We do have a post office in Peddie town,” said Ndwayana. “But the challenge is that all the people from the rural villages [118 villages, according to the Ngqushwa municipality website] here are served by one post office. You can just imagine all those villagers coming together to a single post office. That is the reason we decided to come to Grahamstown [Makhanda] because they have a few post offices here to help people.”

Ngemntu said they had to hire a car to make the journey.

“We both have to pay the owner of the car from the R350 we are going to get here. The sad part is when the offices close and you have not received help, you have to come back again, keeping in mind we are hiring a car with the same R350. This is all because of being unemployed,” said Ngemntu.