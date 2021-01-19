Panel finds unfair discrimination against black practitioners by medical schemes

Between 2012 and 2019, black practitioners were more likely to be found to have committed fraud, waste and abuse (FWA) than their white counterparts by Discovery, Medscheme and the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems).

This is the finding of a panel appointed by the Council for Medical Schemes to investigate allegations by a number of health-care professionals that they were being treated unfairly by medical aid schemes based on race and ethnicity.

The panel said after considering all the evidence and responses, it found that there was unfair racial discrimination against some black practitioners by three medical schemes.

However, it said it did not find evidence of explicit racial bias in the algorithms and methods that the administrators and schemes used to identify fraud, waste and abuse.

The panel, led by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, was appointed during the course of 2019 to investigate allegations made by members of the Solutionist Thinkers and the National Health Care Professionals Association.