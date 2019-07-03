Black doctors cry foul over medical scheme payment processes

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Wednesday began hearing testimony on claims that some black medical practitioners suspect medical schemes are using coercion, unlawful investigations and other means to hold them ransom before they are paid out.

"When your money is withheld you cannot pay your bond, you can't pay your cars, you can't pay your workers, you can't buy medication, so what you have is the majority of people close down," National Health Care Professionals Association (NHCPA) chair Dr Donald Gumede said.

The association earlier lodged a complaint with the SAHRC. The commission on Wednesday held a preliminary hearing in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, to investigate if it should launch a full inquiry into medical aid schemes.

Gumede claimed that medical schemes hold some healthcare practitioners ransom by paying patients directly or withholding payments from practitioners unless they pay a sum up front, before the medical schemes pay out the rest.

The NHCPA believes these alleged practices might be racially motivated, as they have not received similar complaints from white health practitioners.

"[The medical schemes'] aim is to destroy the black and Indian or coloured healthcare practitioners... But I believe that God will help us as doctors," the NHCPA's Dr Thandi Mkhize said.