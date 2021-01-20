Medical schemes report: government slammed for 'lack of interest' in black professionals
Medical schemes Discovery, the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) and Medscheme topped Twitter trends on Tuesday as scores reacted to the findings of a panel appointed by the Council for Medical Schemes, which revealed that some black doctors were unfairly discriminated against between 2012 and 2019.
The report found that black doctors were more likely than their non-black counterparts to be found to have committed fraud, waste and abuse (FWA).
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi leads the panel, which was appointed in June 2019 to investigate allegations made by members of the Solutionist Thinkers and the National Health Care Professionals Association.
The EFF welcomed the report, saying it proved that the government has no interest in advancing black professionals.
“The EFF is alarmed but not shocked that the government-owned Gems has a shocking 80% likelihood to racially discriminate against black practitioners in the medical sector.
“It certifies our long-held belief that the South African government has no interest in the development of black professionals and transforming the sector and acts as an agent of the deliberate victimisation of black people,” the EFF said in a statement.
The party called for accountability.
“The EFF calls for stringent action against all the implicated medical schemes. Furthermore, we call for a complete overhaul of the algorithm systems in place to identify fraud and wastage by medical practitioners and all of those leading these medical schemes to face the full might of the law,” said the EFF.
Gems, which was found to be 80% more likely to find black doctors guilty of FWA, attempted to block the release of the damning report. TimesLIVE reports that the scheme approached the court just two hours before it was due to be released on Sunday.
However, Pretoria high court judge Colleen Collis criticised the application, saying it had failed to convince the court why the scheme could not have opposed the release earlier.
On social media, many expressed their shock at the findings. Though happy about the work of the panel, some said they don't trust that the government will hold the schemes accountable.
Here are some of the reactions:
What on Earth is going in the medical profession?! First Medi-Clinic, now Discovery, GEMS and Medscheme! These people really go out of their way to make us feel their disdain for the skin we're living in.— Bongi Mvuyana (@BongiMvuyana) January 19, 2021
We can have meltdown about GEMS, Discovery and Medscheme but nothing is going to happen to these companies, @ParliamentofRSA is not gonna do anything about it, the people who pay the policies will continue to do so, so they wont be held accountable, no boycott.— Viwe Pobana (@Viwe_Pobana) January 19, 2021
Saga continues.
Discovery Gems and Medscheme racially discriminated black medical practitioner 💔— Kgopotšo Kgotse🇿🇦 (@Kgopotso_kg) January 19, 2021
The racist medical aid schemes will obviously not admit their racism.— Sentletse (@Sentletse) January 19, 2021
Racist practices by medical aid schemes in Post-Apartheid SA— Dr Lion (@drlion18) January 19, 2021
This is OUTRAGEOUS . Government has to STOP this ASAP
Gems 80% and Medscheme at 330% ey long way to go and many more mountains to climb!!— The4thRepublic (@kingSnezzo) January 19, 2021
Ah, those medical aid companies will be just fine. Discovery and Medscheme were a bit obvious that they're racist and scammers. Just shocked at GEMS lmao.— Keansling (@keansling) January 19, 2021
GEMS is a medical scheme for government employees but it has a private administrator which is Medscheme. Maybe changing the administrator might be the solution— Mboniso Nozibele (@NozibeleMboniso) January 19, 2021
To be honest I didn’t expect this from GEMS. https://t.co/dTfD3HsvTV— Nselekazi ❤️ (@AndiswaLinda) January 19, 2021
TimesLIVE