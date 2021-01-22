A lot of accidents are happening after curfew, says Fikile Mbalula

Most accidents occurred on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, after the curfew time, said transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday, as he announced the 2020 festive season road statistics.

He also said 518 traffic officers contracted Covid-19 during this period, and 33 have died due to the virus.

The minister said although there was a decline in fatalities in eight of the nine provinces, "we fell short in achieving our ambitious 20% target we set for this festive season".

"Overall, we recorded a total of 1,448 fatalities from 1,210 fatal crashes. This represents a 7% decline in fatalities and 10.3% decline in fatal crashes, year on year."

Mbalula also said that heavy vehicles had an increased contribution to fatal crashes.

“Heavy vehicles, with a gross vehicle mass (GVM) greater than 3,500kg, were involved in 5.2% of fatal crashes compare to 3.7% last year. Articulated trucks were involved in 4.7% of fatal crashes compared to 4.9% previously. Light delivery vehicles accounted for 24.6% of fatalities compared to 22.2% in the previous year, while motorcycles accounted for 1.9% compared to zero in the previous year,” he said.