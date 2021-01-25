South Africa

Durban protester faces attempted murder charge after trying to stab police officers

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
25 January 2021 - 15:19
A man who tried to stab police during an arrest will be charged with attempted murder. Stock photo.
A man who tried to stab police during an arrest will be charged with attempted murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A protester will face an attempted murder charge for trying to stab police officers while others looted and torched shops in the Durban city centre on Monday morning.

Initially Durban metro police said reports of widespread violence and looting were “fake news” but later confirmed that shops had been set alight.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed that a group of protesters went on a rampage.

“This morning a group of about 30 people gathered at King DiniZulu Park indicating that they wanted to march to the city hall to hand over a memorandum.

“Police informed them that they would not be allowed to march. While this was happening, another group converged in the city and began looting shops. Reports were received of two shops and a stall belonging to a street vendor that were set alight,” he said.

Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD

Three shops in the Durban city centre were set alight by a group of protesters on Monday morning.
News
5 hours ago

Durban central and metro police responded.

“They pursed the group and one suspect was arrested. He attempted to stab police officers during the arrest but was quickly subdued without any injury to any of the arresting officers,” Naicker said.

Some of the items looted from the shops were recovered.

“An operation is still ongoing to identify and arrest the other perpetrators. A case of public violence has been opened for further investigation. The arrested suspect will also be charged with attempted murder,” Naicker said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN police ready to tackle protesting truckers amid reports of looming action

Law enforcement agencies in KwaZulu-Natal were on high alert on Monday amid reports of a looming truck protest.
News
4 hours ago

KZN social development department losing millions as hijacking and theft cases go unsolved

The department of social development in KwaZulu-Natal has become a soft target for criminal syndicates who have looted state resources in a spate of ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Fugitive drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. R20 Lotto ticket nets FNB player R38m South Africa
  3. Heartbreak of the ice-cream sellers whose only customers are the bereaved South Africa
  4. Former Cell C executive arrested in connection with R64m fraud South Africa
  5. 'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying ... South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X