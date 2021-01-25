'May lives be spared in this disaster' - SA prays for areas affected by Cyclone Eloise
Cyclone Eloise continues to be among the top Twitter trends, as scores of South Africans react to the extreme weather conditions that have wreaked havoc in Mozambique and some parts of SA, including Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
Eloise made landfall in Mozambique on Saturday before it spread to some parts of SA. TimesLIVE reports that the coastal city of Beira in Mozambique saw “mild damage” caused by the cyclone, which has since lost its strength and has been downgraded to a tropical storm.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) on Sunday issued a red level-10 warning for eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga for Sunday into Monday. The service said this was due to persistent heavy rains with more expected on Monday.
Saws warned that the heavy rains “will cause serious strain on emergency services. Take extreme caution in these areas.”
Venda Limpopo this morning https://t.co/H611hP2yYl— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2021
The Kruger National Park also issued several updates via social media on Sunday, as many of its roads were flooded due to heavy rainfall.
Virtual candles flooded Twitter as scores prayed for the safety of lives in all affected areas.
