South Africa

'May lives be spared in this disaster' - SA prays for areas affected by Cyclone Eloise

25 January 2021 - 11:00
Tropical storm Eloise could move on to a more southerly path, possibly into the northeastern lowveld region of SA, says the SA Weather Service. Stock photo.
Tropical storm Eloise could move on to a more southerly path, possibly into the northeastern lowveld region of SA, says the SA Weather Service. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Vaclav Volrab

Cyclone Eloise continues to be among the top Twitter trends, as scores of South Africans react to the extreme weather conditions that have wreaked havoc in Mozambique and some parts of SA, including Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Eloise made landfall in Mozambique on Saturday before it spread to some parts of SA. TimesLIVE reports that the coastal city of Beira in Mozambique saw “mild damage” caused by the cyclone, which has since lost its strength and has been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) on Sunday issued a red level-10 warning for eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga for Sunday into Monday. The service said this was due to persistent heavy rains with more expected on Monday.

Saws warned that the heavy rains “will cause serious strain on emergency services. Take extreme caution in these areas.” 

The Kruger National Park also issued several updates via social media on Sunday, as many of its roads were flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Virtual candles flooded Twitter as scores prayed for the safety of lives in all affected areas.

Here are some of the other reactions:

READ MORE:

Cyclone Eloise downgraded to tropical storm

The coastal city of Beira in Mozambique, which houses one of the country's most important ports, has seen mild damage to property and flooding after ...
News
1 day ago

Cyclone Eloise: Severe winds wreck homes, displace thousands in Mozambique

Severe winds and heavy rains wrecked thousands of buildings, ruined crops and displaced almost 7,000 people in Mozambique over the weekend, officials ...
News
18 hours ago

Flooding and damaging winds expected as tropical cyclone Eloise hits

The KZN government has put disaster teams on high alert with Eloise expected to make landfall in SA from Sunday
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Fugitive drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. R20 Lotto ticket nets FNB player R38m South Africa
  3. Heartbreak of the ice-cream sellers whose only customers are the bereaved South Africa
  4. Former Cell C executive arrested in connection with R64m fraud South Africa
  5. 'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ... News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X