POLL | How has the delay in schools reopening affected you?

It issued a lawyer’s letter to the department questioning the legality of the department’s directives on independent schools’ opening dates.

Solidarity said the issuing of the directives by the department were “invalid” and called for the government to “amend the directives accordingly and publish such in the government gazette by no later than 4pm on January 25".

“The pandemic is going to last for a long time and an unlawful decision now may set a precedent for abuse of power in the future,” said Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann.

“The minister is acting outside the powers conferred on her. Announcing that independent schools must wait another week before they may reopen, or that those that have already opened have to close again, is unlawful. A pandemic does not justify wrongful decisions.

“Many schools that can open are being punished simply because other schools that do not comply with protocols are not ready yet. Instead of striving to bring other schools up to standard and limit the effect of closures, the minister is spreading the damage as widely as possible.”