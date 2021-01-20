Private schools can open even if public schools don't, says deputy minister

Private and independent schools were well within their rights to resume their academic year, even while public schools have pushed back their reopening by two weeks because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to education deputy minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule, speaking to parliament on Wednesday.

Protesting against this did not help anyone, she said, because the department’s policies — as well as the country’s constitution — allowed private schools to operate independently from public schools.

Mhaule was addressing MPs' concerns during the basic education department’s appearance before the portfolio committee on education on Wednesday.