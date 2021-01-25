South Africa

Roads closed, bridges submerged after heavy rainfall in Kruger Park

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
25 January 2021 - 12:09
The Crocodile Bridge, a low-water bridge crossing the Crocodile River and leading directly to the Crocodile Bridge rest camp in the Kruger National Park, has been closed because of flooding.
Image: SANParks

Heavy rains over large parts of the Kruger National Park on Sunday night have resulted in the Sand, Nwasitshaka and Sabie rivers flowing strongly, causing all low-level bridges in the area to be under water.

South African National Parks (SANParks), the body responsible for managing SA's national parks, said it was closely monitoring all the roads in the park.

Kruger Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla said the Tshokwane road was closed after the latest rains on Sunday.

He said all gravel roads were closed.

Phaahla said SANParks would inspect several bridges that were now submerged once the water subsided.

Phaahla said SANParks had evacuated all its bushveld camps as a precautionary measure on Friday.

He said there had not been a need for further evacuations.

“Be extremely cautious - don’t drive through roads with a 'no entry' sign, avoid low-lying bridges. Don’t drive if it’s not necessary,” Phaahla warned visitors to the park.

TimesLIVE

