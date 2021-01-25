Roads closed, bridges submerged after heavy rainfall in Kruger Park

Heavy rains over large parts of the Kruger National Park on Sunday night have resulted in the Sand, Nwasitshaka and Sabie rivers flowing strongly, causing all low-level bridges in the area to be under water.

South African National Parks (SANParks), the body responsible for managing SA's national parks, said it was closely monitoring all the roads in the park.

Kruger Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla said the Tshokwane road was closed after the latest rains on Sunday.

He said all gravel roads were closed.

Phaahla said SANParks would inspect several bridges that were now submerged once the water subsided.