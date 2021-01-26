South Africa

Police officer gets double life sentence for murdering girlfriend, Uber driver

26 January 2021 - 20:48 By TimesLIVE
An enraged policeman shot at an Uber vehicle in which his girlfriend was trying to flee, killing both the woman and the driver.
An enraged policeman shot at an Uber vehicle in which his girlfriend was trying to flee, killing both the woman and the driver.
Image: iStock

A Johannesburg police officer has been given two life sentences for the double murder of his girlfriend and an Uber driver in May 2019.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola said on Tuesday night that the police watchdog had secured the conviction of Sgt Geshwin Sweni in the Johannesburg South high court on Tuesday.

He was given 25 years for each of the murders. The sentences will run concurrently.

“Ipid has left no stone unturned as it investigated the death as a result of police action, which occurred on May 1 2019 when a police officer from the VIP protection [unit] in Johannesburg had an argument with his girlfriend at his father's house in Edenpark.

“The girlfriend decided to leave him, and called an Uber to come and fetch her. When the Uber arrived, she left him,” said Cola.

She said that the officer then followed her and “started shooting at the Uber vehicle”.

“As he was shooting, the Uber driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a gate which was closed about Edenpark. Then the girlfriend got out of the car and tried to run away. But Sweni continued to shoot. Both his girlfriend and the Uber driver died at the crime scene,” said Cola.

The officer then drove to fetch his father, who lived in the area.

“Sweni informed his dad that he had shot his girlfriend and the boyfriend she cheated with. His father took his firearm and handed him over to the police at the station,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man murders girlfriend in Limpopo supermarket and kills himself

Paulos Mokwana walked into a supermarket and shot and killed his partner Valencia Mnisi before turning the gun on himself.
News
1 year ago

'Jealous boyfriend' allegedly kills man for being in love with his woman

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly killed another man for being in love with his girlfriend.
News
2 years ago

Cop allegedly kills wife and step-daughter‚ attempts suicide

A policeman is under police guard at a hospital in Cape Town after he allegedly shot and killed two family members and then turned the gun on himself.
News
3 years ago

Mom survives as boyfriend shoots her then kills her girls and himself

A 51-year-old man allegedly shot his girlfriend and murdered her two daughters before killing himself in Rustenburg, North West, police said on ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  2. Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD South Africa
  3. Fugitive drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  4. 'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ... News
  5. Dam levels rising as Cyclone Eloise hits Limpopo, Mpumalanga: 'To say we are ... News

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X