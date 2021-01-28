Time to lift booze ban, liquor industry pleads as Covid-19 cases decline

This is an opportune time for the government to roll back the prohibition on alcohol sales to limit further losses of jobs and revenue, the liquor sector says.

The SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) cited the National Institute for Communicable Diseases' (NICD’s) Daily Hospital Surveillance Report, showing the number of active Covid-19 cases across the country has dropped over the past two weeks, in some cases by more than 50%.

The recent report states “all provinces reported a decrease in weekly incidence risk” ranging from a 22.9% decrease in the Free State to 47.3% decrease in KwaZulu-Natal and up to 50% in the Western Cape, said the association.

In Gauteng, the drop in the number of daily hospitalisations was from 3,838 to 1,190 (69% decrease). In KwaZulu-Natal, the drop in the number of daily hospitalisations was from 2,505 to 852 (66% decrease) and in the Eastern Cape from 968 to 326 (66% decrease).