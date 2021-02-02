Court allows doctors to use ivermectin pending application to authorities

A Pretoria high court order on Tuesday allows doctors to start ivermectin treatment concurrently with the submission of an application to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) for the use of the drug.

The agreement reached between by Dr George Coetzee, AfriForum and Sahpra was made an order of court by judge Peter Mabuse on Tuesday.

The order means doctors can start ivermectin treatment concurrently with the submission of an article 21 application in cases where the doctor deems urgent access to ivermectin as crucial for a patient.

In terms of the Medicines and Related Substances Control Act, an article 21 application has to be submitted to Sahpra by medical practitioners who want to prescribe medicine which is not registered for human use within the country.