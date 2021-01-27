Ivermectin gets green light after lobby, but some experts see red over decision

Pundits are divided, but the regulatory authority has, with caution, introduced a ‘controlled-access programme’

It’s the drug everyone’s talking about and ivermectin will now make its way, legitimately, into the hands of doctors countrywide as they try to save patients from a Covid-19 death.



The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has stood firm in its conviction that there isn’t sufficient data to authorise the drug in general or put it on the protocol for treating Covid-19, but on Wednesday it announced that it has authorised a limited “compassionate and controlled-access programme” for ivermectin...