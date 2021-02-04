South Africa

Trauma as family loses six members to Covid-19

Family members stigmatised as carriers of virus

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
04 February 2021 - 10:20
After the burial of 80-year-old Mike Malatsi, six family members have succumbed to Covid-19.
After the burial of 80-year-old Mike Malatsi, six family members have succumbed to Covid-19.
Image: Alon Skuy

The Malatsi family gathered on December 29 in the small village of Tafelkop, near Groblersdal in Limpopo, to mourn and pay their last respects at the funeral of 80-year-old Mike Malatsi.

They sang, cried and prayed together in grief as they honoured the elderly member of the family who was certified dead on arrival at a local clinic. The cause of death was unknown.

Five days after his funeral, another Malatsi family member died from Covid-19 in hospital in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga. Since then the Malatsis have buried another five family members, all of whom died from Covid-19, while at least 10 others have tested positive.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

GSK, CureVac team up to develop vaccine against Covid-19 variants

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac have teamed up in a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop a Covid-19 vaccine from ...
News
1 day ago

Western Cape trains hundreds of Covid-19 vaccinators as province gears up for phase 1 of vaccine rollout

Premier Alan Winde says more vaccinators will enter the database of the health department as the Covid-19 vaccination programme expands from the ...
News
1 day ago

More than 163,000 KZN health workers eligible for Covid-19 vaccine, says premier Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal is set to receive its first Covid-19 vaccines on February 14 for a massive rollout programme in which 163,256 health personnel will be ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  2. WATCH | Durban motorist hits friend while spinning his vehicle South Africa
  3. Alleged Cape Town gang boss William 'Red' Steven killed in apparent hit South Africa
  4. ‘Defiant’ Jacob Zuma to meet #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile in KZN South Africa
  5. Corrupt KZN officials who 'helped' pass learner drivers to be sentenced South Africa

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X