Trauma as family loses six members to Covid-19
Family members stigmatised as carriers of virus
04 February 2021 - 10:20
The Malatsi family gathered on December 29 in the small village of Tafelkop, near Groblersdal in Limpopo, to mourn and pay their last respects at the funeral of 80-year-old Mike Malatsi.
They sang, cried and prayed together in grief as they honoured the elderly member of the family who was certified dead on arrival at a local clinic. The cause of death was unknown.
Five days after his funeral, another Malatsi family member died from Covid-19 in hospital in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga. Since then the Malatsis have buried another five family members, all of whom died from Covid-19, while at least 10 others have tested positive.
