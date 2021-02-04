Upset about the rain? The Vaal River system's water levels just rose to 82% because of it

The recent heavy rains seen across SA have resulted in a rise in water levels at the country's largest water system, Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS).

The water levels have increased from 78.1% to 82%. This time last year, water levels were at 64.9%. This is according to the department of water & sanitation.

The system consists of 14 dams in different provinces and supports major economic activities and neighbouring provinces the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga.

“The largest system in the country, the IVRS is critical to the economic hub of the Gauteng province supplying water to key industries such as Sasol and the leading electricity utility Eskom. Other than Gauteng, the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga are reliant on the system for their water supply,” it said.

The Vaal Dam has also recorded a significant rise in its water levels compared to last week and at the same time last year.