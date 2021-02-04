Upset about the rain? The Vaal River system's water levels just rose to 82% because of it
The recent heavy rains seen across SA have resulted in a rise in water levels at the country's largest water system, Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS).
The water levels have increased from 78.1% to 82%. This time last year, water levels were at 64.9%. This is according to the department of water & sanitation.
The system consists of 14 dams in different provinces and supports major economic activities and neighbouring provinces the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga.
“The largest system in the country, the IVRS is critical to the economic hub of the Gauteng province supplying water to key industries such as Sasol and the leading electricity utility Eskom. Other than Gauteng, the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga are reliant on the system for their water supply,” it said.
The Vaal Dam has also recorded a significant rise in its water levels compared to last week and at the same time last year.
“One of the major dams in the system, the Vaal Dam, recorded a rise this week. Presently hovering at 79.8%, the dam went up from 75% last week. Judged against last year's levels at the same time, when the dam was sitting at 57%, this week's levels are substantially higher,” said the department.
The rising water levels have been seen at different dams, including the Grootdraai Dam which is currently at 108.4%, from 100.8% last week. The Sterkfontein Dam is at 96.6% compared to 96.4% last week.
The Bloemhof Dam is the only dam that is part of the system to have recorded a decline. Its levels fell from 109.6% to 109.2% this week.
The department has urged water consumers to use the resource sparingly.