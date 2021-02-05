Two towns say enough is enough, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

No sooner had the municipality been officially declared dysfunctional, than the seeds of community-based despair and a spirit of DIY took root in the community.

After several water trucks were burnt during violent protest action, the local ratepayers’ association went to court to demand that local residents be allowed to manage water services. The municipality committed to solving the problems and the province said it would assist with sewage to the tune of R60m, costs that would eventually escalate to an alleged R144m, but the Koster community kept suffering.

It was never going to work, says Carel van Heerden, who is leading the fightback that is galvanising other small towns. After five months of vasbyt, the concerned citizens of Koster asked the high court in Mahikeng to draw a line in the sand.

Despite a vigorous court challenge from the municipality, judge FS Gura gave the local authority 10 days to resolve issues in respect of the residents’ constitutional rights to clean water and a safe environment. In a slap in the face of local government, the right to manage Koster’s water and sewage infrastructure was eventually ceded to the community on January 7.

Read more about this and more news and analysis in this week's issue of Vrye Weekblad.