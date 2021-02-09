Please 'tax beer responsibly', SAB urges Tito Mboweni

SA Breweries (SAB) has made an open appeal to finance minister Tito Mboweni to “tax beer responsibly” in his upcoming budget speech.

Mboweni is set to deliver his budget speech on February 24 amid SA’s growing economic crisis since the Covid-19 pandemic took over the country more than 11 months ago.

The much-anticipated budget speech will be delivered after President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday.

In a video shared on Twitter, SAB urged Mboweni to “tax beer responsibly”. This is a play on the breweries’ slogan of “enjoy responsibly”.

The breweries highlighted the potential impact of a tax hike on farmers supplying the alcohol industry, saying a “responsible tax” supports jobs in rural communities.

“SAB buys from more than 1,000 farmers locally. The majority are emerging black female farmers. When you tax beer responsibly, it supports jobs in rural communities,” SAB said.