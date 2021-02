Ambassador meets police top brass over killing of Somali shop owners

HeraldLIVE reported on Monday that Somali spaza shop owners felt under siege in townships after four shop owners were gunned down in similar fashion after allegedly refusing to pay protection fees.

Affected members of the community led a delegation to a local police station while carrying placards which read “Stop killing us fellow Africans.”

On Wednesday Naidu said the motive for the four killings, all in the space of a week, was robbery.

Ntshinga said the Somali community was not being singled out by criminals. He said criminals were targeting the vulnerable and urged people not to carry large sums of cash.

“We appeal to them to avoid being targeted. They should use electronic banking. We need to work together as a collective to find solutions that will address the safety of all businessmen, while at the same time every effort must be made to combat the violence associated with this,” said Ntshinga.

The parties agreed to work together and adhere to municipal bylaws and the laws of the country.

Ntshinga said: “Criminals thrive in communities where their actions are tolerated. Together let us stamp out crime wherever it resides. Let us isolate those who commit serious and violent crimes and work with law enforcement to have them arrested without stereotyping and causing harm to innocent people.”

TimesLIVE