Ambassador meets police top brass over killing of Somali shop owners

Eastern Cape police top brass have met with the ambassador of Somalia to discuss the fatal shooting of four businessmen and injury of a fifth across townships in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Police on Wednesday attributed the killings to robberies but concerns have been raised about businessowners being targeted by thugs running an extortion racket.

Ambassador Mohammed Ali Mire met with provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, Nelson Mandela Bay district senior management and executive mayor Nqaba Bhanga on Tuesday.

“The ambassador together with community leaders highlighted three major concerns, namely vehicle hijackings, robberies and murders, emanating from the robberies,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“Allegations about protection fees were also brought to the attention of the municipality and the police.”