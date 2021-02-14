Are Cape cops colluding with extortionists? Murder points to it

A shopkeeper was killed after numerous attempts to report a case at the police station but with no follow-up

Several police officers are under investigation for alleged involvement in township extortion rackets in the Western Cape.



Disciplinary action is under way against two officers, said Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novella Potelwa, adding: “Investigations into the extortion phenomenon also focus on the internal SAPS environment.”..